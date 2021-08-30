Terrible forecasts: the world will face constant droughts, high temperatures and water shortages

Ferries that once moored on the small islands of Iran’s Lake Urmia are now rusted and stuck in an area that looks more like a salt plain than a lake.

Just two decades ago, Urmia was the largest lake in the Middle East, and the local economy was based on a thriving tourist center with hotels and restaurants.

The “death” of this lake was quick. Its size has more than halved: from 5,400 square kilometers in 1990 to 2,500 square kilometers today. Experts fear that it may soon disappear completely.

“They consume more water than precipitation”

Such problems exist in many parts of the Middle East, where water is becoming less and less. The area is exposed to constant droughts and high temperatures, at which it is almost impossible to survive. In addition to the problems associated with climate change, there is the problem of water consumption and poor infrastructure management.

“Some countries in the Middle East, including Iran, Iraq and Jordan, pump large amounts of water to irrigate agricultural land,” said Charles Iceland of the World Resources Institute (WRI).

“They consume more water than precipitation, and therefore the groundwater level is declining. Due to decreasing rainfall and increasing water demand, many rivers, lakes and swamps are drying up, ”said local journalist Ahad Ahmed.

The effects of water scarcity can be even worse, with some areas becoming ill. In addition, tensions may arise over water sharing and management, and political conflicts may arise.

Bad forecasts for the future

Water problems in Iran have already killed people. In July, authorities killed three protesters against water shortages in the southwestern part of the country.

Winters in the Middle East are expected to be drier due to global warming, and although summers will be wetter, high temperatures will make the whole situation more difficult.

Climate change affects not only the amount of water available, but also its quality. Urmia is a very salty lake. As it decreases, the salt concentration increases and becomes so high that the use of this water actually harms the crop, writes BGNES.

Jordan imports water from Israel

People in Jordan are accustomed to living on a small amount of water, but research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences shows that by the end of the century they will have to halve water consumption per capita.

Most low-income Jordanians will live on 40 liters a day for all their needs – drinking, bathing, washing clothes and dishes. The average American today uses about 10 times more.