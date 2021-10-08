India opens its borders to Ukrainians

HomeCOVID Travel NewsIndia opens its borders to Ukrainians
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of India will issue tourist visas for charter flights arriving in the country starting from October 15, 2021. Tourists arriving on flights other than charter flights will be able to visit the country from November 15, 2021. In 2020, all previously issued tourist visas to foreigners were suspended due to the pandemic.

“All proper protocols and regulations regarding COVID-19 must be followed by foreign tourists, carriers bringing them to India and all other stakeholders at airports,” the Indian Interior Ministry added.

According to Johns Hopkins University, India is in second place in terms of the total number of people infected with coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic – more than 33.9 million. In terms of monthly growth, it is in fourth place – more than 754,000 cases. In April, India approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, and at the end of May it began production of the drug at its own facilities.

