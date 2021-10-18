HomeINDIAFlash floods, landslides and torrential rains in southern India. The number of...
INDIA

Flash floods, landslides and torrential rains in southern India. The number of victims is growing

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The death toll from torrential rains in the southern Indian state of Kerala has risen to 24, with dozens of people still missing.

Heavy rainstorms hit the Indian state, causing flash floods and landslides, according to the Hindustan Times.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Warning on possible worsening weather in 11 districts.

Strong tides are expected to occur on the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep until 23:30.

Kerala Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned of the likelihood of continued strong thunderstorms and winds in the region until October 21.

The National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army are supporting rescue efforts in the two most affected areas, Kottayam and Idukki. There are fears that the death toll could rise.

