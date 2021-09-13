HomeCOVID Travel NewsToday, there are new restrictions on unvaccinated people in Greece
COVID Travel NewsGREECE

Today, there are new restrictions on unvaccinated people in Greece

З сьогоднішнього дня в країні тести на covid стануть обов'язковими для всіх невакцинованих при відвідуванні приміщень.

Gleb Parfenenko
Today, there are new restrictions on unvaccinated people in Greece

In Greece today, there are new restrictions for people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the newspaper “Kathimerini”.

These measures include requiring unvaccinated workers to be tested once or twice a week, and to allow access to certain enclosed spaces only to those who have been vaccinated or can prove that they have contracted the coronavirus in the last six months.

These measures will run until March 31.

Under the new rules, all private or public sector workers who do not have a vaccination certificate or have recently contracted the disease must undergo a rapid test once a week.

It is planned to conduct two tests a week for people working in education, tourism, restaurants, cafes, bars and leisure, as well as for schoolchildren and students.

The tests will be performed by private laboratories, and their cost of 10 euros will be paid by the tested. Tests will be free for students only.

Unvaccinated people will be able to visit cinemas, theaters, museums, archeological sites and gyms only if a negative rapid test is done within 48 hours.

Masks will be mandatory for all public places and crowded outdoor areas.

Confirmation of the presence of vaccination or disease, as well as a rapid test within 48 hours are required for long-distance air, rail, sea or bus travel of all persons over 12 years of age.

Vaccines are provided free of charge to all persons over 12 years of age.

Health authorities reported 1,319 new cases of coronavirus in the 24-hour period that ended Sunday afternoon. The death toll is 28 people.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccineMiddle Eastfirepandemic

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International