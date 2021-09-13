Today, there are new restrictions on unvaccinated people in Greece

In Greece today, there are new restrictions for people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the newspaper “Kathimerini”.

These measures include requiring unvaccinated workers to be tested once or twice a week, and to allow access to certain enclosed spaces only to those who have been vaccinated or can prove that they have contracted the coronavirus in the last six months.

These measures will run until March 31.

Under the new rules, all private or public sector workers who do not have a vaccination certificate or have recently contracted the disease must undergo a rapid test once a week.

It is planned to conduct two tests a week for people working in education, tourism, restaurants, cafes, bars and leisure, as well as for schoolchildren and students.

The tests will be performed by private laboratories, and their cost of 10 euros will be paid by the tested. Tests will be free for students only.

Unvaccinated people will be able to visit cinemas, theaters, museums, archeological sites and gyms only if a negative rapid test is done within 48 hours.

Masks will be mandatory for all public places and crowded outdoor areas.

Confirmation of the presence of vaccination or disease, as well as a rapid test within 48 hours are required for long-distance air, rail, sea or bus travel of all persons over 12 years of age.

Vaccines are provided free of charge to all persons over 12 years of age.

Health authorities reported 1,319 new cases of coronavirus in the 24-hour period that ended Sunday afternoon. The death toll is 28 people.