Popular Greek rapper Mad Clip killed in car crash (video)

A few hours after midnight in the area in the southern part of Athens in a car accident killed, especially among young people, 34-year-old Greek rapper Peter Anastasopoulos, known under the stage name Mad Clip, according to the Interior Ministry.

The tragedy occurred after the car he was driving, probably due to high speed, flew off the road and hit a pole and a tree. The blow was so strong that, according to Greek media, firefighters tried to remove the body from the car for about two hours.

Before the accident, Mad Clip was at a wedding with a close friend.

Mad Clip, born in 1987 in New York, has been one of the most popular rappers in Greece in recent years.