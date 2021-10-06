HomeGERMANYIn Germany, the operator of Nord Stream-2 was threatened with court
GERMANY

In Germany, the operator of Nord Stream-2 was threatened with court

Gleb Parfenenko
Germany’s federal network agency has threatened Nord Stream 2 AG, a Nord Stream-2 operator, with “immediate” legal action if the company fails to confirm the pipeline’s compliance with EU law.

The regulator noted that all the technical conditions for the launch of Nord Stream-2 have been met, so the first line of the gas pipeline may be put into operation soon.

In this regard, the Federal Network Agency required Nord Stream 2 AG to provide complete information and, if necessary, provide evidence that all rules will be followed and complied with during the operation of the first branch of the pipeline.

The agency’s interlocutor clarified that this concerns the issues of “non-discriminatory network access and infrastructure integration into the German market.”

“The Federal Network Agency clearly reserves the right to initiate supervisory proceedings, including against unfair practices, against Nord Stream 2 AG, unless doubts about compliance with all regular requirements are resolved,” he added.

Project assistance
