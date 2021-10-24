Hundreds of fake vaccination certificates produced in Munich

It is believed that thousands of fake QR codes for the German digital certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 were created by a Munich pharmacy employee and his accomplice and have been sold online, DPA reports citing BTA.

On Friday, authorities ransacked a pharmacy in Munich and several houses.

The woman and another suspect were detained, investigators from the Bavarian central office for combating fraud and corruption in the health care system (ZKG) said on Saturday.

The fake codes have reportedly been released on a German-language online cybercrime forum since mid-August. Recently, the price at which buyers could buy a digital certificate without vaccination was 350 euros. It is estimated that in October alone, counterfeiters issued more than 500 certificates.

During the searches, authorities seized nearly € 100,000 in cash and cryptocurrencies. A fake certificate was found in another EU member state, but it is believed that many certificates are likely circulating in Germany.

Buyers’ names cannot be identified, officials say. It is currently unknown if any other method can be used to remove or revoke fake certificates. The counterfeiters allegedly used the IT infrastructure of a pharmacy in Munich. The pharmacist himself is not suspected of being involved in the scheme, investigators say.