Tragedy in Georgia: adults and children trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building (Video)

Part of a five-story apartment building collapsed in Georgia’s second largest city, Batumi, and an unknown number of people were injured or trapped.

Ambulance crews and firefighters are on the scene, the building is surrounded by police. General videos show rescuers using heavy equipment to clear debris from the building.

Local media reported that residents, including children, were probably buried under the rubble. The reasons for the collapse of information have not yet been reported.



Earlier this week, a house in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, collapsed, leaving four families homeless.