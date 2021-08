Over the past day, 79 deaths have been identified in Georgia due to a new type of coronavirus, according to the website stopcov.ge.

The previous anti-record for the increase in mortality was recorded on August 10 – 54 people.

Over the past day, 4,778 new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in the country.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 549,811 cases of infection have been recorded in Georgia.

The death toll from the coronavirus has reached 7,408.