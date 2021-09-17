HomeEconomicThe energy crisis in Europe is hitting the region's industrial giants
EconomicInternational organizationsEU

The energy crisis in Europe is hitting the region’s industrial giants

Gleb Parfenenko
BASF

Record high energy prices in Europe have cut the profits of some industrial giants in the region and now pose a serious threat to the region’s economic recovery, writes Vlömberg.

Europe’s largest chemical company, VASF SE, has announced that record prices are affecting business, even though it uses 80% of its energy. According to VAS, electricity prices have “risen significantly” over the past few months. This was announced by the company’s spokesman Thomas Nonast. The company’s plant in Ludwigshafen is the world’s largest integrated chemical plant and consumes 6 terawatt-hours of electricity per year.

And the continent’s largest copper producer, Aurubis AG, has announced that rising energy costs have reduced profits and will continue to affect production until the end of the year.

In the UK, it has also led to the closure of some of the largest fertilizer plants.

Gas prices in Europe have more than tripled in a year.

The Norwegian company Yara International AGA has announced that it will reduce ammonia production by about 40% due to high gas prices.

Source: money.bg

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanMiddle EastpandemicKabulvaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International