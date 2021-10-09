HomeInternational organizationsEUFrance says Poland's decision is an attack on the EU
International organizationsEUPOLAND

France says Poland’s decision is an attack on the EU

Yevhenii Podolskyi

According to Reuters, the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court that certain parts of EU legislation are incompatible with the Polish constitution casts doubt on the supremacy of European rules and plunges the European Union into an existential crisis, increasing the likelihood of Poland’s withdrawal from the community.

Politicians across Europe have expressed concern about the court’s attempt to undermine the legal framework on which the EU is built.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said she was “deeply concerned” about the decision of Poland’s Constitutional Court on Thursday and that the institution she leads will do everything in its power to ensure the EU’s rule of law.

Welcoming the court’s decision, Poland’s prime minister said that his country wants to remain in the wealthy trade and political group it joined in 2004, but that each member state should be treated equally and with respect.

Warsaw has long been in conflict with Brussels over democratic standards and the independence of the judiciary. The decision on Thursday that some parts of EU legislation were incompatible with the Polish constitution led Warsaw and Brussels to an inevitable clash.

“We must make it clear that this government in Poland is playing with fire,” said Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn. “The rule of law is essential for integration and coexistence in Europe. If this principle is violated, Europe, as we know it, as it was built under the Rome Treaties, will cease to exist.”

French Minister of European Affairs Clement Bonn said that the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court is an attack on the EU, which could lead to economic sanctions against Warsaw.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanpandemicJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International