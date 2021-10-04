HomeEconomicA new record for gas prices in Europe
A new record for gas prices in Europe

Gleb Parfenenko
A new record for gas prices in Europe

The price of natural gas in Europe today broke the record again and for the first time exceeded $ 1,200 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the ICE exchange.

The price of November futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $ 1,200.36 per 1,000 cubic meters, or € 99.99 per MW.

Last week, the price of gas in Europe for the first time in history exceeded $ 1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, and then $ 1,100.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said earlier that a significant lag in gas pumping at facilities in Europe and growing demand had led to a record rise in fuel prices in Europe, and an even greater increase is expected in the near future.

