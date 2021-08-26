The Egyptian government seeks to restore the civilized image of Luxor

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli arrived in Luxor on Wednesday, during his second visit to the southern city in a short period of time to continue the integrated development project in the region. He stressed that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had instructed the government to restore the civilized image of Luxor.

Madbouli said the president looked at several photos at Tuesday’s meeting, illustrating the enormous efforts of Egyptian youth to restore the temples of Luxor and Karnak, expressing his pride in their work.

The President also praised the Verkhovna Rada of Antiquities for its tireless efforts to restore the original color of these millennial temples.

During the inspection visit, Madbuli was accompanied by the Ministers of Tourism, Antiquities and Local Development.

Luxor expects a number of major discoveries in the future.

Madbouli said: “I will visit this area again before the opening date. We strive to improve Egypt’s image to the world. The ceremony of handing over the Royal Mummies was a unique event that the world will talk about for a long time to come”.

During the press conference, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that several tourists from different European countries expressed satisfaction with their stay in Egypt.

Madbouli also welcomed the participation in this tour of a large number of representatives of foreign and local satellite channels.

Moreover, the governor of Luxor Mostafa Elham confirmed that a plan is currently being implemented to update the visual identity of the Aries Road as part of an artistic vision aimed at giving a single identity to the entire city of Luxor as a famous tourist destination.

The Prime Minister also inspected the development of the pier for tourists and antiquities in Luxor and other additional services.