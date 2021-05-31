New archaeological discovery awaits tourists in Egypt

Egypt will announce a huge new archeological discovery in September, said Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Anani during a live broadcast of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) at the annual general meeting of Egypt.

The meeting took place on Saturday at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) in the old Cairo district of Fustat.

El-Anani said that Egypt was to announce a huge archaeological discovery in May. However, after extremely positive feedback from the “Pharaoh’s Golden Parade” in April, the government felt that there was no need to rush to advance in the field of archeology. As a result, it was decided to postpone the announcement until the end of summer, in September.

The Minister also said that despite the new coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), Egypt was able to announce many discoveries, two of which were extremely important. Both are located in Saqqara, part of the necropolis of the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis.

“These two discoveries, which were considered one of the 10 best discoveries of 2020, included the discovery of more than 150 sealed coffins, all colored and with whole mummies,” he added. “It was in addition to many burial sites and statutes, with archeological work still needed at the site.”

El-Anani noted that the forthcoming announcement of the archaeological discovery will be greater than the discovery announced last November in Sakarya.