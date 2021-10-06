Egypt and Russia discussed the further development of “strong, diverse” ties

On Tuesday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Samekh Shukri and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev stressed the importance of maintaining high rates of development of ties between the two countries.

Egyptian-Russian relations are “strong and diverse,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The two diplomats discussed ways to move the relationship forward, as well as intensifying political consultation and coordination.

As part of the regional issues discussed at the meeting, Shukri said that Egypt supports the roadmap drawn up by the Libyans, according to which elections should be held by the end of 2021, and all foreign forces in Libya are withdrawn.

He also reaffirmed Egypt’s efforts to revitalize the peace process between Palestinians and Israelis, as well as assistance in the reconstruction and development of the Palestinian territories.

They have settled the situation in Syria so that the country will return to its role in a number of Arab states.