Mark Mobius said about the threat of depreciation of money

The currencies of different countries of the world will depreciate after unprecedented stimulus measures taken by the largest central banks to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the founder of Mobius Capital Partners, Mark Mobius, predicted in an interview with Bloomberg.

To cope with the crisis, he said, central banks and governments around the world have adopted unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus. Considering the “incredible amount of money printed”, next year the currencies of such countries will face a significant devaluation, in this regard, Mark Mobius is sure, investors should invest in “physical gold”, that is, bars and coins, up to 10% of their portfolio.

“It will be very, very good to have physical gold that you can access immediately without fear of the authorities confiscating all the gold,” says Mark Mobius.

The price of gold surged to a record last year as the coronavirus pandemic fueled demand for defensive assets. In July last year, the value of the precious metal exceeded $ 2,000 per ounce. However, since vaccines appeared in the world, and the economies of some countries showed a stronger than expected recovery, prices have moved away from the highs.