Bitcoin: overcomes the $ 50,000 barrier

Bitcoin is at its highest level in three months as the cryptocurrency market continues to recover. According to CoinDesk, on Sunday the price of the most popular cryptocurrency exceeded $ 50,000.

Bitcoin investors have experienced a number of horrors this year. In April, its price jumped to historically high levels, exceeding: 64,000 dollars, but the mass sale in June and July dropped it below 30,000 dollars. One of the main reasons for the decline was efforts in China and other countries to strengthen the regulatory framework for digital currencies. Concerns about the impact of cryptocurrency mining on the environment have also played an important role, as it is a process that requires huge energy consumption.

However, in recent days we have a number of positive news. Among them is PayPal’s announcement of a new service that will allow users to buy, store and sell digital currencies in the UK.

Prices for other large cryptocurrencies are also rising. The price of airtime rose to $ 3302.59. The value of the entire cryptocurrency market on Sunday rose to 2.14 trillion. dollars according to Coinmarketcap.

