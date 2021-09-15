HomeCOVID Travel NewsThe WHO has allowed the introduction of travel vaccination passports
COVID Travel News

The WHO has allowed the introduction of travel vaccination passports

Gleb Parfenenko
The WHO has allowed the introduction of travel vaccination passports

The requirement of vaccination passports as a condition for travel in conditions of vaccine shortage is discriminatory. However, this can be implemented over time, said at a press conference in Geneva, Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhan Gebrejesus.

“We do not want vaccination passports to be used as a condition for travel due to the lack of even distribution of vaccines. This would be a means of discrimination and would not help,” he said.

According to him, when the vaccines become available worldwide, a vaccination passport may be introduced in the future. WHO is already working with States to create a single version of such a document.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanpandemicvaccineMiddle Eastfire

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International