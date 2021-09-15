The WHO has allowed the introduction of travel vaccination passports

The requirement of vaccination passports as a condition for travel in conditions of vaccine shortage is discriminatory. However, this can be implemented over time, said at a press conference in Geneva, Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhan Gebrejesus.

“We do not want vaccination passports to be used as a condition for travel due to the lack of even distribution of vaccines. This would be a means of discrimination and would not help,” he said.

According to him, when the vaccines become available worldwide, a vaccination passport may be introduced in the future. WHO is already working with States to create a single version of such a document.