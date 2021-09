World agencies reported a strong earthquake off the coast of Nicaragua. According to the US Geological Survey and the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the magnitude was 6.5.

No casualties have been reported so far.

A strong earthquake shakes Australia

The depth of the earthquake was 40 kilometers. The epicenter was located 80 kilometers northwest of the city of Corinth, whose population is over 19 thousand people.

There is no danger of a tsunami.