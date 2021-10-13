HomeCHINATrade turnover between Russia and China increased by almost 30%
Trade turnover between Russia and China increased by almost 30%

Gleb Parfenenko
Trade turnover between Russia and China increased by almost 30%

From January to September 2021, the trade turnover between China and Russia, according to Chinese customs statistics, grew by 29.8% year on year, exceeding $ 102.5 billion.

Russia exported $ 55.128 billion worth of goods to China, up 27.6%. more than in the same period last year.

Chinese exports to Russia over the same period amounted to $ 47.4 billion, an increase of 32.4%.

In September, Russian exports to China reached $ 6.86 billion, Chinese to Russia $ 6.6 billion, monthly turnover exceeded $ 13.46 billion.

At the same time, in the first three quarters of 2021, Sino-US trade increased compared to January-September 2020 by 35.4% to $ 543.1 billion, according to Chinese customs.

Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said in an interview with a Chinese TV channel that in the first eight months of this year, trade between China and the United States grew by 36.6% year on year and reached $ 470.3 billion.

