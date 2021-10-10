HomeCHINAChina with another demonstration of how to act against COVID
CHINA

China with another demonstration of how to act against COVID

Спалахи в провінції Фуцзянь локалізовані

Gleb Parfenenko
China with another demonstration of how to act against COVID

The COVID-19 epidemic control headquarters in Putien, Fujian, said the latest wave of cases is now a low-risk area.

This means that in three cities – Zhangzhou, Quanzhou and Putien – the situation is under control and there are no new cases, and of the provinces only in Xiamen there are areas of medium and high risk.

The last outbreak of Covid-19 in Fujian province was detected on September 10 and covered the above four cities, China Radio reported.

On October 7, the provincial health commission said that a total of 468 cases of household infections with the COVID-19 virus had been registered there so far, and 195 people were in hospital. No casualties were reported.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanpandemicJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International