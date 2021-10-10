China with another demonstration of how to act against COVID

The COVID-19 epidemic control headquarters in Putien, Fujian, said the latest wave of cases is now a low-risk area.

This means that in three cities – Zhangzhou, Quanzhou and Putien – the situation is under control and there are no new cases, and of the provinces only in Xiamen there are areas of medium and high risk.

The last outbreak of Covid-19 in Fujian province was detected on September 10 and covered the above four cities, China Radio reported.

On October 7, the provincial health commission said that a total of 468 cases of household infections with the COVID-19 virus had been registered there so far, and 195 people were in hospital. No casualties were reported.