China embarks on the transition to a green economy

The Italian authorities have presented a guidance document on how China intends to achieve its carbon neutrality goals in line with a new development philosophy that sets key specific goals and measures for the coming decades.

By 2030, China’s carbon dioxide emissions will peak, then stabilize, and then begin to decline. By 2060, China will be carbon-neutral and have a completely green, low-carbon and closed economy, the document says.

It was jointly distributed by the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council.

The plan lays out five important goals, including achieving a green, low-carbon and closed economy, improving energy efficiency, increasing the share of fossil fuel consumption, reducing carbon dioxide emissions and increasing the capacity of ecosystems to absorb carbon.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a global partnership to fight climate change.

“The international community must work together to confront global challenges, in particular terrorism, climate change and cybersecurity threats.”

Xi said this today in his speech before the solemn meeting on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the restoration of China’s membership in the UN.

“Climate change is a serious signal that nature is sending to humanity,” he said. “Countries around the world must take real measures to protect nature, stimulate green renewal, green production and environmentally friendly consumption, promote healthy lifestyles, create a harmonious model of coexistence between man and nature, and protect the environment. An inexhaustible source of sustainable development”, – said Xi Jinping.