From September 7, Canada introduces new rules for the entry of Ukrainians

From September 7, 2021, all fully vaccinated Ukrainian citizens have the right to enter Canada subject to a number of conditions, including a vaccination certificate and a negative PCR result. A 14-day quarantine has been lifted for them.

According to our embassy in Ottawa, fully vaccinated foreigners entering Canada need:

provide proof of a complete series of vaccinations – or a combination of vaccinations – approved by the Government of Canada at least 14 days prior to entry into Canada. Vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) are currently approved in Canada;

have a negative PCR test on COVID-19 taken no more than 72 hours before the scheduled flight or arrival at the land / sea border crossing point, or a previous positive result on COVID-19 obtained 14-180 days before departure for Canada. Antigen tests are not accepted;

have no symptoms of COVID-19;

provided the necessary information to arrive in Canada by registering in the ArriveCAN application;

Have good reasons to enter Canada in accordance with the law;

pass the COVID-19 test upon arrival if the citizen is accidentally identified by Canadian officials.

All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, must provide a valid PCR test for COVID-19 prior to arrival. There are no changes to the inspection and quarantine requirements for travelers who have not been fully vaccinated but are eligible to enter Canada, as well as for permanent residents. These citizens are subject to quarantine and all testing requirements (before arrival, after arrival / on day 1 and day 8), as well as mandatory provision of information about the trip, contacts and quarantine through ArriveCAN.

Full information can be found at: https://travel.gc.ca/travel-covid