Flocks of rats attacked the homes of Ukrainians and Russians in Bulgaria

Whole hordes of rats attacked the homes of Ukrainians and Russians in Bulgaria during the coronavirus pandemic. Rodents made their way into the homes of Ukrainian citizens through the sewers. After the introduction of widespread quarantine and the closure of borders against the background of the coronavirus pandemic, tourists virtually stopped coming to Bulgaria. As a result, houses in cities that are popular with Ukrainians and Russians have been emptied. Rats due to lack of waste in garbage containers lost their livelihood, so in search of food went to people’s homes.

After the restrictions were lifted, Ukrainians began to return to their homes, where they were greeted by gangs of uninvited guests. Tourists said that local hotels were the first to be affected. In each room there are a dozen rodents. Relevant services began to poison the rats, so they went to the house of Ukrainians and Russians living in Bulgaria. In the apartment, the animals damaged their personal belongings, bit into towels and even mattresses. Because residents drained and then shut off before leaving, the rats easily penetrated their homes through toilets and sinks.