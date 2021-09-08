Brussels imposes new restrictions on bars, restaurants and cinemas

In Brussels from next month, entry, in particular, to bars and restaurants will be possible only with the so-called safe pass covid. The federal government has given the regions the green light to implement such a decision. In practice, this means difficulties for the unvaccinated and non-recovering.

Brussels has the lowest vaccination coverage compared to other regions: just over half of the population received at least one dose. In Flanders it is almost 80 percent, in Wallonia – more than 68 percent. And these two regions are not going to introduce covid passes. The capital region will be suitable instead.

Fully vaccinated people will have unlimited access to bars, restaurants, clubs, cinemas and theaters. Those who do not recover and have not taken drugs from COVID-19 will have to be tested each time.

The requirements for testing the Belgian covid pass are stricter than the requirements of the EU certificate. Only PCR tests are allowed, and a negative result is valid for 48 hours.