Poland will build a fence on the border with Belarus

Poland will build a 2.5 meter high fence on the border with Belarus. This was announced on Twitter by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, TASS reports.

“A new 2.5-meter-high solid fence will appear on the border with Belarus,” Blaszczak said. In addition, “more servicemen will be involved to help border guards. I will soon present the details of further involvement of the Polish Armed Forces, “the Polish minister said.

Blaszczak plans to provide detailed information on the army’s continued involvement in guarding the border with Belarus as soon as possible. According to the Polish Foreign Ministry,

Since the beginning of August, 2,100 attempts to enter the country illegally from the territory of Belarus have been registered. Border guards prevented 1,350 attempts to cross the border, and 780 foreigners were detained and placed in closed centers.

Today, Lithuania announced that it would complete the construction of a 508-kilometer fence on the border with Belarus by early September next year to stop migrants arriving from Belarus, which, according to the Lithuanian government, are organized by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Reuters reports.

The wall, which the Lithuanian authorities plan to build, will be three meters high with barbed wire and will cost at least 152 million euros. According to the Lithuanian government, 4,141 people have crossed the Belarusian-Lithuanian border illegally this year. Last year, 74 people illegally crossed the Belarusian-Lithuanian border.