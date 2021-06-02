Belarus will contact ICAO to assess the legality of bans on flights through Ukraine

Belarus intends to apply to the ICAO Council [International Civil Aviation Organization] to assess the legality of the actions of Ukraine and other states that have established bans and restrictions on the use of their airspace, BelTA informs with reference to the Aviation Department of the Ministry of Transport of Belarus.

The department said that the unilateral decision by Ukraine to restrict the use of the country’s airspace by Belarusian aircraft violates the provisions of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation of 1944 and the 1995 agreement between the governments of Belarus and Ukraine on air traffic, which prohibit discrimination against foreign aircraft. nationality.

“This restriction, damaging the Belarusian airline Belavia and the persons using its services, was introduced without preliminary negotiations to resolve possible disagreements, which is also a violation by Ukraine of its international legal obligations towards Belarus,” the department stressed.