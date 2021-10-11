Sydney’s isolation has officially ended. The city opens after 106 days of closure

Isolation ended in Sydney. This lasted three and a half months. Restaurants, bars and fitness clubs opened at midnight during this time.

They can be used by people vaccinated against COVID-19. In the Australian state of New South Wales, more than 73 percent of people aged 16 and over are fully vaccinated.

The lockdown in Sydney, Australia’s largest city with a population of over 5 million, was imposed 106 days ago. Its goal was to contain the spread of the Delta version of the coronavirus.

The Australian government wants 80 percent of the Australian population to be vaccinated by the end of the month. Then additional restrictions related to the pandemic must be lifted.

Australia closed its borders last March. As a result, the number of cases of coronavirus infection remains relatively low. So far, almost 130,000 cases of infection have been confirmed there. 1,448 people have died due to COVID-19.