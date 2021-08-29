South Africa is introducing huge discounts to encourage tourism and travel

South Africa Tourism (SAT) has launched Sho’t Left Travel Week in 2021, during which tourists are given discounts to encourage local travel to revitalize the sector.

SAT, the national travel agency responsible for promoting South Africa as a destination internationally and domestically, said travelers will receive up to a 50% discount in different parts of the country.

“During the week of Sho’t Left travel, which begins September 6-12, we urge South Africans to book these packages at a discount,” said Acting SAT CEO Stembizo Dlamini.

“As the country begins to open up, it is necessary to revive the appetite for domestic travel and encourage South Africans to travel around their country. September is known as Tourism Month, along with Heritage Month and Civil Service Month, ”she said.

Nhumeleni Tourism Director General Victor Taraji said they have measures such as COVID-19 protocols and discounts to revive local tourism.