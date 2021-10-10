In Germany, doctors refuse to treat those not vaccinated with COVID-19

Some doctors’ offices in Germany only accept patients who have been vaccinated, revaccinated or tested. Do doctors have the right to refuse medical care?

On the front door of the surgical department hangs a sign: “Access and treatment only for persons vaccinated against COVID-19 who have suffered a disease or passed the tests.” Orthopedist Dr. Bauer explains that in this way they want to protect all patients from infection, including those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons, according to DW.

“It will also protect pregnant women, young children and people with weakened immune systems. It is important that this way the doctor’s office will not be in danger of quarantine or closure. And those who do not have a negative test for antigen or PCR can do it’s in place, “the doctor explained.

The practice of this office in the Swabian city of Friedberg has become commonplace. It is unknown how many doctors’ offices accept only vaccinated, revaccinated and tested patients.

Patients approve of this measure by doctors. And the doctors themselves emphasize that the reaction of their patients is completely positive. However, there are those who express dissatisfaction.

“In some cases, this restriction is downright fatal. What if I have severe abdominal pain, but instead of going to the doctor, I am forced to go to the pharmacy first to do a test? What to do if I have a ruptured appendix? I believe that the right to medical care is one of the basic human rights and should not be limited to people who have been vaccinated, tested or suffered from any disease, “said the patient.

Orthopedist Schwartz does not accept these arguments.

“Our children, who have suffered the most from this pandemic, have to take tests three times a week so that they can go to school. Therefore, I do not understand what the problem is with getting one test,” the doctor said.