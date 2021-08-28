HomeAFGHANISTANUS Armed Forces strike at DEASH leader in Afghanistan
AFGHANISTAN

US Armed Forces strike at DEASH leader in Afghanistan

У CENTCOM повідомили, що повітряний удар завдано за допомогою безпілотника

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The Pentagon announced an air strike on the alleged location of the leader of the Vilayat Khorasan terrorist group (a branch of DEASH – ed.) In Afghanistan.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the air strike was carried out using a drone.

It was this offshoot of the DEASH terrorist organization that claimed responsibility for the bloody terrorist attack in the area of ​​the Kabul international airport, which killed at least 170 people on August 26, including 13 American soldiers.

CENTCOM spokesman Colonel Bill Urban said the counter-terrorist operation was carried out in the province of Nangarhar in eastern Afghanistan. According to preliminary data, the leader of “Vilayat Khorasan” was destroyed, there were no casualties among the civilian population.

US President Joe Biden, in his address to the nation after the terrorist attack at Kabul airport, promised to find and punish those responsible for this attack.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccineEntry rulesfireearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International