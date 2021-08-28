US Armed Forces strike at DEASH leader in Afghanistan

The Pentagon announced an air strike on the alleged location of the leader of the Vilayat Khorasan terrorist group (a branch of DEASH – ed.) In Afghanistan.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the air strike was carried out using a drone.

It was this offshoot of the DEASH terrorist organization that claimed responsibility for the bloody terrorist attack in the area of ​​the Kabul international airport, which killed at least 170 people on August 26, including 13 American soldiers.

CENTCOM spokesman Colonel Bill Urban said the counter-terrorist operation was carried out in the province of Nangarhar in eastern Afghanistan. According to preliminary data, the leader of “Vilayat Khorasan” was destroyed, there were no casualties among the civilian population.

US President Joe Biden, in his address to the nation after the terrorist attack at Kabul airport, promised to find and punish those responsible for this attack.