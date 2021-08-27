They want Biden to be impeached through Afghanistan

HomeAFGHANISTANThey want Biden to be impeached through Afghanistan
Gleb Parfenenko
Senior Republicans in the United States have sharply criticized President Joe Biden for the situation in Afghanistan. There were even ideas to demand the impeachment of the American head of state.

“Should Biden resign or be fired for his failures in Afghanistan? So. But that will leave us headed by Vice President Kamalia Harris, which is ten times worse, ”Nikki Haley wrote on Twitter. Permanent Representative to the UN in the administration of former US President Donald Trump (2017-2018).


“If President Trump can be investigated and offered impeachment over the phone, now is the time to launch an investigation into Biden for gross negligence in Afghanistan. The investigation and identification of the culprits will be later, but now we need a new commander-in-chief! in this, there is no competence or desire to get us out of this, “Congressman Ronnie Jackson wrote on Twitter.

“Joe Biden must take responsibility for the US military killed today at the airport bombings and resign. We must keep our military safe and defend our country,” Congressman Greg Stubby wrote on Twitter.

From Biden and Harris to Austin, Blinken and Millie, leaving Afghanistan was a terrible failure.

They must all be responsible for the deaths of our US servicemen. Time to RETURN. he wrote on Twitter.

“The Biden administration lied on the other front as well. Our military has died because of the administration’s failures. There is no excuse for that. I urge President Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Chief of Staff General Mark Millie to resign immediately,” the congressman wrote on Twitter.

A number of other Republicans have also sharply criticized Biden.

