The Taliban have found millions of cash and gold bars in the homes of former rulers

Afghanistan’s new government has seized more than $ 12 million in cash and gold, the Central Bank in Kabul said.

The Taliban have found finds in the homes of former high-ranking government officials and representatives of the previous Afghan government. Former Vice President Amrulla Saleh has been named.

A Taliban spokesman wrote on Twitter that more than $ 6 million in cash and 18 gold bars had been found in Saleh. The exact amount confiscated from his home is not disclosed. The Central Bank of Afghanistan is now controlled by the Taliban, according to DW.

The whereabouts of the former vice president are unknown. He also has no official position on this issue.

Meanwhile, UN Special Envoy for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons is talking to new Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani about the country’s humanitarian crisis. Hakkani assured her that the work of UN personnel in Afghanistan would not be affected, a Taliban spokesman said.

For many years, Hakkani was one of the most wanted Islamists in the world. He ran an organization founded by his father and named after him. According to Washington circles, it maintains ties with the Islamist organization Al Qaeda. The FBI is offering a reward of $ 10 million for information that could lead to Hakkani’s arrest.