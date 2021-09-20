HomeAFGHANISTANTaliban spokesman calls for US to be held accountable for past events
Taliban spokesman calls for US to be held accountable for past events

Bovtun Mariia

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid called for the US to be held accountable for the events of past years.

Mujahid said this in an interview with Chinese media, commenting on the US airstrike in Kabul on August 29, which killed 10 people, including 7 children.

According to him, this is not the only such case when civilians became victims of US actions.

“The US has been killing civilians in Afghanistan for 20 years now,” a Taliban spokesman said, calling Washington’s actions a violation of human rights.

Mujahid noted that such events lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

“The United States should be held accountable for the events of the past. To make up for the murder and pressure, they must start cooperating with the Afghan people, ”the spokesman said.

Airstrike in Kabul, resulting in the death of 10 people

On August 29, the United States launched a drone strike in Kabul on a vehicle that was followed for several hours. The reason was that the person in the car was allegedly connected with the Afghan cell of the DEASH terrorist organization and was planning to commit a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport.

However, later it became known that Zamari Ahmadi, who was killed as a result of the air strike, had nothing to do with the terrorist organization DEASH, he had no explosive devices in his car. 43-year-old Zamari Ahmadi was an employee of the American non-profit organization Nutrition and Education International.

Together with him, 9 more people died, including 7 children.

Among those killed was Ahmad Nasir, who provided translation services to the American army.

