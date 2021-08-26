Denmark has completed an operation to evacuate people from Kabul

Denmark has completed the evacuation from Kabul of its embassy staff in Afghanistan and their families, according to DPA, citing the Danish government.

“It has become dangerous to take off from Kabul airport,” said Danish Defense Minister Trine Brahms.

The last plane to evacuate the Danes from Kabul has already landed in the Pakistani capital Islamabad. On board are 90 people – Danish officials, military and diplomats who worked in the Afghan capital.

In recent days, Denmark has evacuated about 1,000 people from Afghanistan.