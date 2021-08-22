Civilians were killed while trying to board a plane at Kabul International Airport

HomeAFGHANISTANCivilians were killed while trying to board a plane at Kabul International...
The British military says seven Afghan civilians were killed in a mob near Kabul International Airport in the chaos surrounding the flight after the Taliban seized power in the country, according to the Associated Press.

The UK Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the conditions on the ground remain extremely difficult, but “we are doing everything in our power to manage the situation as safely and reliably as possible.”

Thousands try to reach the capital’s airport, trying to flee Afghanistan due to Taliban invasion of Kabul

“These fleeing people died at a time when the threat from the actions of the Islamic State branch in Afghanistan is growing,” he said.

This forced US military planes to make rapid and almost vertical landings, as in combat, at an airport surrounded by Taliban militants.

